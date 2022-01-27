A BOMB threat in Glasgow has led to the evacuation of homes and businesses as police investigate.

One of Scotland's busiest motorways was partially shut down in response as the East End of the city was put into lockdown on Thursday evening.

An operation is ongoing but here is what we know about the incident so far.

What has happened?

A 'suspicious' package was reportedly found within a premise on Milnbank Street this afternoon.

The bomb scare has put Alexandra Parade and the surrounding on lockdown by cops as Explosive Ordnance Demolition crews arrived to investigate the 'suspicious' package.

Premises have been evacuated in the area and a cordon has been put in place.

Bomb disposal crews were on the scene for approximately three hours before leaving, while officers are still keeping the area sealed off with tape.

A fire engine also arrived on the scene after EOD left.

The M8 was also closed between junctions 12 and 15 as a safety measure at rush hour.

What have eye-witnesses said?

A robot could be seen on Milnbank Street surrounded by officers and a bomb squad.

Jackie McCormick was on her way home from work and assumed the heavy police presence meant a robbery in the neighbourhood.

She told our sister paper the Glasgow Times: “I saw the officers and blue flashing lights and was told that Alexandra Parade is closed.

“I live right across the road and am waiting to get home.”

Another resident revealed that she happened to pop her head outside to be met with officers telling her to get out as quickly as possible.

Samantha Lawley was at home on Milnbank street with her partner when she heard cops banging on the door and telling them to evacuate.

Her partner added: “I looked out the window and they shouted at me to get out of the building.”

Have police said when the area will reopen?

Police updated the public at 6.17 to say the M8 had full reopened. However, a cordon is still in place around Milnbank Street.

They have yet to tell the press of the nature of the incident.

The latest statement reads, Chief Inspector Scott Simpson said: "We were called around 3.30pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022, to a report of a suspicious package found within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow.

"Officers are in attendance and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) have been contacted. The premises has been evacuated, a cordon has been put in place."