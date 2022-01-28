KILMARNOCK are in talks with Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan, according to reports.

The former Celtic man is out of contract in the summer and is looking for the next step in his career.

Dundee and St Mirren have been linked with a move for Allan this window, but The Sun now say that Championship outfit Kilmarnock are interested.

The report goes on to say that Allan has held talks with Derek McInnes over a possible move as Killie aim for promotion back into the Premiership.

Kilmarnock face off against Inverness in the Championship tomorrow and McInnes is hoping to land three points.

Speaking ahead of the clash, he said: "I think every game is important now, we are getting to that part of the season where you're playing teams around you and you have the chance to get three points whilst dealing damage to the opposition.

"But Inverness will be seeing it exactly the same, I have seen them in the flesh a few times this season and I am really impressed with the work Doddsy has done.

"They are a well functioning team, they are organised and they have good players.

"When they get into the opposition half they like to get plenty of crosses in, they will come here and ask the questions.

"I know they haven't won a lot of games of late, but they haven't lost a lot either.

"They got off to a flyer at the start of the season and you can see why.

"We have got a job to do, hopefully we can win three points because we need to start winning more home games.

"We are now at the stage of the season where we need to start getting a bit of momentum and get a few wins back-to-back."