THE Met Office has upgraded a weather warning from 'yellow' to 'amber' with gusts of up to 80mph forecast to hit Scotland.

Storm Malik will bring very strong winds and disruption across eastern Scotland on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

An amber weather alert for Tayside & Fife, Grampian and southwest Scotland has been put in place now from 7am and 3pm on Saturday.

From 4am on Saturday, January 29, the majority of Scotland will remain covered by the yellow weather warning for wind until at least 3pm.

Forecasters have warned that an area of strong winds will cross Scotland on Saturday morning before easing during the afternoon.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Wind across parts of eastern Scotland



Saturday 0700 – 1500



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XA4s3J2ojY — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2022

The Met Office said: "An area of very strong west or northwest winds will cross Scotland on Saturday morning in association with Storm Malik before easing during the afternoon.

"The strongest winds are expected in the east of Scotland later in the morning.

"Gusts of widely 50-60 mph are likely with a short period of gusts in excess of 75 mph, particularly for Moray and North Aberdeenshire as well as the Lothians."

An amber weather warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather.

People traveling have been warned that road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges may close.

The latest satellite pictures show high pressure to the south of the UK continuing to bring a settled afternoon in southern areas



Further north however there are signs of #StormMalik with plenty more cloud and increasing winds ahead of this weekend pic.twitter.com/O6GUg8MOC0 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2022

There has also been warning that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen and injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

On the Shetland Islands, the yellow weather warning will be in place slightly from 12pm until 8pm on Saturday.

Two further yellow weather warnings are also in place on Sunday night and Monday night across the whole country from 6pm until midnight.