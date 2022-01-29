The magic of London's West End is coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse this year and we couldn't be more excited.

If you're wild about Waitress or you can't stop humming Hairspray, we've got you covered.

Here are all the West End shows arriving in the capital in the next few months from Bat Out Of Hell to Dreamgirls.

Whether you're a theatre fanatic or you've never seen a show, there's something for everyone.

West End Shows at the Edinburgh Playhouse

Bat Out Of Hell

Description: The award-winning musical by Jim Steinman, Bat Out Of Hell includes "powerhouse hits" like I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light and more.

When: February 8-19 2022

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £13 and can be purchased via ATG tickets.

Hairspray

Description: Transport yourself back to '60s Baltimore and Tracy Turnblad's world featuring all your favourite tunes to get you dancing in your seat.

When: March 14-19 2022

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £13 and can be bought via ATG tickets.

Dreamgirls

Description: Dreamgirls follows the lives of The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena who are three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s. The moving show features classic songs like And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen, I Am Changing and One Night Only.

When: April 5-16 2022

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £13 and can be ordered via ATG tickets.

Waitress

Description: Emmerdale's Chelsea Halfpenny is the waitress and expert-maker Jenna in this hilarious and beloved West End show.

When: April 19-23 2022

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £13 and be picked up via ATG tickets.

Disney's The Lion King

Description: The multi-award-winning family favourite musical set in the Serengeti Plains is returning to the Playhouse and is set to be yet another unforgettable show.

When: June 2 - July 9 2022

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £20 and can be picked up via ATG tickets.