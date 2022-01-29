SIX casualties have been reported after a fire broke out at a house in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.
The alarm was raised just before 7.30pm on Friday, with emergency services closing off Stewarton Street as they responded.
Locals shared videos of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles at the scene of the fire on social media.
Fire crews remained at the scene later in the evening.
STORM MALIK LIVE: Updates as extreme winds caus travel disruption
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 7.26pm.
She said: “Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a two-storey property.
“Six casualties were passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service and crews remain at the scene.”
Footage from Bauer journalist, Nicolle Cassells shows the flashing lights of emergency services as they remained on the scene following the incident.
🚨Police, fire and ambulance crews are all at the scene of an incident in Stewarton Street, #Wishaw.— NewsNicolle (@nicolle_cassels) January 28, 2022
The road remains closed at both ends. pic.twitter.com/B942OVMS9L
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.