ABERDEEN vs St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik safety concerns.
Yellow weather warnings are in place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday as Storm Malik is expected to bring high winds and rain.
A St Johnstone club statement read: "Today’s match against Aberdeen has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.
"We have been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL throughout the morning, closely monitoring the situation in the hope that conditions might improve to allow the game to be staged, but ultimately the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern and we would ask everyone to continue to adhere to the guidance being given by Police Scotland."
Tayside Police added: "The Aberdeen FC v St Johnstone FC football fixture due to take place today has been cancelled. Motorists are advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and please exercise caution."
