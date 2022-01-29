DUNDEE vs St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership has been postponed due to safety concerns due to Storm Malik.

Strong winds and rain have battered Scotland overnight and into the morning and as a result the game has been called off safety concerns around the stadium.

A Saints statement read: "Today's match against Dundee has been postponed due to the effects of Storm Malik.

"There have been stadium safety issues at the Kilmac Stadium caused by the high winds. 

"Details on rearranged fixtures and ticket arrangements will be announced in due course."