DUNDEE vs St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership has been postponed due to safety concerns due to Storm Malik.
Strong winds and rain have battered Scotland overnight and into the morning and as a result the game has been called off safety concerns around the stadium.
A Saints statement read: "Today's match against Dundee has been postponed due to the effects of Storm Malik.
"There have been stadium safety issues at the Kilmac Stadium caused by the high winds.
"Details on rearranged fixtures and ticket arrangements will be announced in due course."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.