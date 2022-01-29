PARTICK THISTLE'S trip to Arbroath in the Scottish Championship today has been postponed due to adverse weather.
The match has been called off due to strong-weather conditions caused by Storm Malik hitting Scotland.
A pitch inspection took place at 11.15am before a decision to postpone the match was made.
A Thistle update read: "This afternoon’s fixture has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced in due course."
Arbroath also confirmed: "GAME OFF Unfortunately todays match against @PartickThistle has been postponed due to the adverse weather.
"We will have an update shortly to those who purchased tickets and PPV."
The home side also issued an update on tickets for the rescheduled match with them valid for the new date and those wishing a refund to email the club.
The social media update read: "All ticket's purchased for today's game will be valid for the rescheduled date.
"For those wishing a refund, please email office@arbroathfc.co.uk on Monday.
"All PPV purchases will be refunded automatically."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.