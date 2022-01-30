Nicola Sturgeon has warned people to prepare for “severe” weather as a second storm blows in on the back of Storm Malik.

The Met office has issued an Amber ‘danger of life’ warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Corrie in Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Strong gusts of winds are predicted, following on the tails of 100mph blasts recorded during Saturday’s storm,

Storm Corrie is set to move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday and push across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

Damage from Storm Malik in Clydebank

Ms Sturgeon chaired a Scottish Government resilience meeting on Saturday, and later issued a warning on Twitter saying the impact of Storm Malik had been “severe”, but that Storm Corrie – due to hit from Sunday afternoon – “may be more severe for parts of Scotland”.

She wrote: “Unfortunately as #Malik subsides, Storm #Corrie is about to hit from late tomorrow afternoon & may be more severe for parts of Scotland – eg Highlands, Grampian, Tayside than anticipated,” she said.

“Please follow @metoffice for any updates to the weather warnings in place.”

There were 209 power outages across Scotland last night, most of which are in the north-east or north of the country, according to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

Weather warnings are place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday due to the high winds and rain.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind across northern parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday morning.

The alert warns of “Flying debris” which could lead to “danger to life”, falling trees, power cuts, damaged roof and high waves.

Chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday. This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north.”

Saturday’s storm saw two people in the UK lose their lives. A nine-year-old boy in Staffordshire and a 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen were killed when they were struck by falling trees in strong winds caused by Storm Malik.