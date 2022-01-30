ST JOHNSTONE are set to complete their sixth signing of the January window, with Canadian forward Theo Bair moving to McDiarmid Park on a permanent deal.

The Vancouver Whitecaps striker recently spent time out on loan at HamKam, where he helped the Norwegian outfit gain promotion to the top flight.

Bair has featured in over 30 games for the Whitecaps and netted on three occasions in the MLS.

Saints are in desperate need of firepower in their squad as they look to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

The Courier report that Saints are hoping to land Bair on a two-and-a-half year deal, that would see him stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

If a deal is completed for Bair, the Canadian would become Callum Davidson's sixth signing this window.

Nadir Ciftci, Dan Cleary, Tony Gallacher, John Mahon and Melker Hallberg have all previously joined the club this month.

Speaking earlier this week, Davidson said: “We are looking for another striker and hopefully we will have one, if not two new players before the window closes.

“The attacking side of it are the difficult ones to do but we need someone to give us a bit more impetus up front.

“We are working hard to get someone through the door.”