CALLUM DAVIDSON has revealed that St Johnstone youngster Max Kucheriavyi is fully in his plans for the remainder of the season after he was recalled from his loan stint at Brechin City.

The Ukrainian youngster joined Saints in 2020 and recently penned a three-year professional contract after impressing within the Perth ranks.

With St Johnstone lingering at the foot of the Premiership table, Davidson has decided to bring the 19-year-old into his thinking, despite him recently suffering a nasty ankle knock.

“He unfortunately has a bad injury at the minute. He rolled his ankle in training,” Davidson explained.

“We need to wait and see. The swelling was obviously bad the other day. We will let it settle down and see how it is. I think it is probably more ligaments, which isn’t great.

“With Max he has played really well for Brechin. He has been one of my best players in training too.

“I have brought him back for the challenge. It is important to have the right depth in my squad going forward for the next three months.

“For me, I am probably being a bit more selfish with players. I am making sure that the team comes first.

“I think Max could handle the pressure of playing in the first team. His performance levels have been good but it is about making sure we are covered as a team.

“Depending on who we get in and injuries will determine what will happen in the month of February with him.”

Kucheriavyi was sent out to Glebe Park on loan this summer and he continued to make an impression as he netted nine goals in 19 games in the Highland League.

Davidson continued: “We have played a lot of games behind closed doors for keeping players fit and young Max has probably been the best player.

“His attitude is unbelievable. I don’t know if it is down to where he is from. He just wants to succeed and get better. It is a great attitude to have. I would rather that in my dressing room than the other.”

Meanwhile, Saints are set to announce their sixth signing of the January window with Canadian striker Theo Bair expected to pen a permanent deal from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

The frontman recently spent time out on loan at HamKam, where he helped the Norwegian outfit gain promotion to the top flight.

Bair has featured in over 30 games for the Whitecaps and netted on three occasions in the MLS.

Saints are in desperate need of firepower in their squad as they look to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.