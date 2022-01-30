Aberdeen have confirmed that Ryan Hedges has signed for Blackburn Rovers, for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old winger joined the Dons in the summer of 2019 after signing a pre-contract agreement.

The Wales International made 86 appearances for the Pittodrie outfit, scoring 18 goals, including six in Europe.

Hedges becomes Rovers’ fourth signing of the January transfer window, following the earlier arrivals of James Brown from Drogheda United, Deyovaisio Zeefuik from Hertha Berlin and Dilan Markanday from Tottenham Hotspur.  

After completing his move to Ewood Park, Hedges will link up with his new Rovers team-mates for the first time tomorrow.