ST JOHNSTONE have confirmed the signing of Theo Bair from Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Canadian striker recently spent time out on loan at HamKam, where he helped the Norwegian outfit gain promotion to the top flight.

Bair has featured in over 30 games for the Whitecaps and netted on three occasions in the MLS.

Saints are in desperate need of firepower in their squad as they look to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Bair will arrive in Scotland later this week and train with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday's game at home to Dundee United.

He is delighted with his move to Saints and said: "This has been in the pipeline for a few days and I'm excited to get started at St Johnstone.

"This is a new start for me and I am looking forward to being part of the team.

"I feel my game will be a good fit for Scottish football and I want to play my part in helping us win games of football.

"I know that the Football Club is determined to stay in the Premiership. I know everyone at the Football Club shares this goal to succeed.

"It presents all of us with a challenge we need to embrace and we will go for it. I know I am ready for it."

Callum Davidson is delighted to get the deal for Theo finalised and said: "Theo is a talented and powerful striker. He will give us a different dimension.

"I am looking forward to working with him. I know he has the ability to score goals for us and he is hungry to do well."