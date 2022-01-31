DUNDEE UNITED have confirmed the arrival of Tim Akinola on loan, with the Arsenal midfielder set to spend the remainder of the season Tayside.
The 20-year-old joined the Gunners from Huddersfield Town in 2020 and has been a regular in the London club's Under-23s and Under-21s sides this season.
Akinola has trained with the Arsenal first team and will go straight into Tam Courts' squad, and is available for Tuesday night's Dundee derby.
🗣"This six month period, I want to get up and running and hopefully get us up the table"— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 31, 2022
📺 Watch an exclusive, free-to-air interview with new signing Tim Akinola upon his arrival from @Arsenal
The defensive midfielder, who is eligible to play for Nigeria and England at international level, has also played at centre-back.
