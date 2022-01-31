DUNDEE UNITED have confirmed the arrival of Tim Akinola on loan, with the Arsenal midfielder set to spend the remainder of the season Tayside.

The 20-year-old joined the Gunners from Huddersfield Town in 2020 and has been a regular in the London club's Under-23s and Under-21s sides this season.

Akinola has trained with the Arsenal first team and will go straight into Tam Courts' squad, and is available for Tuesday night's Dundee derby.

The defensive midfielder, who is eligible to play for Nigeria and England at international level, has also played at centre-back.