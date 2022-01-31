JAMIE McGRATH has put an end to speculation surrounding the Republic of Ireland's future by sealing a move to Wigan Athletic on deadline day.
The playmaker, who rebuffed approaches from Aberdeen and Hibernian earlier in the transfer window, was out of contract at the end of the season and keen on a move elsewhere after breaking into the internatonal set-up.
The 25-year-old has opted for a move down south instead, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the English League One side. A statement from the Paisley club released on Twitter wished McGrath all the best for the future.
✍️ Welcome to Latics, @jamie_mc_gra!— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 31, 2022
We are delighted to confirm the signing of Jamie McGrath on a two-and-a-half-year contract.#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE#DeadlineDay
Striker Kristian Dennis has also moved on after the Englishman sealed a move to Carlisle United, while Hibernian midfielder Alex Gogic has been brought in on loan until the end of the season.
