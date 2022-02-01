JOHN SOUTTAR will remain at Hearts until the end of the season - despite a deadline day bid from Rangers.

The Scotland international,25, agreed a pre-contract deal with Rangers earlier this month but Ibrox chiefs were keen to bring forward the deal.

Rangers had previously had a bid for Souttar thrown out after it didn't meet Hearts' valuation - which is believed to be at around £500,000 and a sell-on fee.

And today Rangers tabled a fresh bid to try and tempt the Jambos into selling the defender and releasing him from Tynecastle but it was also kicked out.

It now appears a deal could not be reached between the club leaving Souttar contracted at Hearts until his summer move.

He could now be involved in Hearts' Edinburgh derby clash with Hibs on Tuesday.

However, his availability remains unknown for the clash after missing training on Monday through an ankle knock.

Robbie Neilson has always remained confident in Souttar's ability to perform for Hearts until his move in the summer and previously stsated he'll remain a key player.

Neilson said: “John didn’t train today, he’s got a wee ankle knock but he should be available for tomorrow night.

“I’m very happy with the squad and I was very happy with the squad we had in the summer.

"We’ve made some strong additions to that as well so if we can keep a hold of John then it’ll be a brilliant window.”