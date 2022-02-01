More than 9000 complaints about missed bin collections were logged by Glasgow City Council in just six weeks, figures show.

The local authority blamed high levels of absence due to illness, Covid self-isolation and annual leave over the festive period for delays in clearing over-flowing bins during a "challenging period".

Data obtained by The Herald using freedom of information laws shows that the council received 9003 reports of missed collections from December 1 to January 16, almost 200 a day.

Around 1,500 refuse collectors, street cleaners and drivers went on strike as the COP26 climate conference got underway on October 31.

The industrial action ended on November 8, after an agreement was reached between the council and union leaders.

The council warned that it would take “weeks” for services to fully resume as normal.

Find out how many complaints there have been in your postcode area here:

READ MORE: Thousands of missed bin collections reported in Glasgow in six weeks

A council spokesman said: "It has been a challenging time for our cleansing service but we have caught up on the delays experienced over the festive period and we expect the service to run to schedule at this time.

"We fully understand that a missed bin collection does cause inconvenience for householders and we are sorry for any delay to bins being emptied.

"The delays over the festive period were caused by a combination of high absence levels due to sickness, covid self-isolation and annual leave as well as the impact of the service shutting down for holidays on Christmas and New Year.

“At other times missed collections can be due to other factors such as problems with access to bin courts as happens when vehicles are parked across a service lane or where there is an issue with close keys.

“On other occasions a missed collection can be caused by a problem with a vehicle or an outbreak of illness among staff but we always look to retrieve a missed collection as soon as possible after the schedule date.

“Over the course of the year our cleansing teams undertake around 20 million household bin collection and routinely over 99.8% are completed without complaint.”