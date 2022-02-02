Figure Skating is often one of the more popular events at the Winter Olympics, but what are the rules?
There are five disciplines of figure skating at the Winter Olympics, with men and women competing individually, as well as three pair events.
How does Figure Skating work?
There is a solo men’s and women’s competition at the Games, as well as three pairs events, the ice dance, team event, and pair skating.
The team event will kick off on 4 February in Beijing, with the men's short programme, ahead of the individual disciplines.
To enter the team event, a country has to have qualified one athlete in at least three of the four disciplines: men’s, women’s, pair skating and ice dance.
In the qualification phase, a man, an ice dance couple, a pair and a woman will present their short programme to earn points for their nation - or "team." The skater in first earns 10 points, second nine points, third eight points and so on.
It is then followed by the finals with the top five teams qualifying for the free skate, where a man, a pair, an ice dance couple and a woman perform their free programme. Nations are allowed to change up to two athletes (or teams) – if they have more than one in each discipline – between the short programme and the free skating.
Scoring works the same in the finals: The top skater or team earns 10 points, while the skater who places fifth is awarded six points.
The nation which earns most points in all events will be crowned Olympic champion.
Which Team GB members will be competing in Figure Skating?
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will compete in the Ice Dance for Team GB.
While Natasha McKay will take part in the women’s single skating event.
When to watch Figure Skating at the Winter Olympics
February 4
- Team event, men single skating, 1.55am
- Team event, ice dance, 3.35am
- Team event, pair skating, 5.15am
February 6
- Team event, women single skating, 1.30am
- Team event, men single skating, 3.50am
February 7
- Team event, pair skating, 1.15am
- Team event, ice dance, 2.30am
- Team event, women single skating, 3.35am (gold medal event)
February 8
- Men single skating, short program, 1.15am
February 10
- Men single skating, free skating, 1.30am (gold medal event)
February 12
- Ice dance, rhythm dance, 11am
February 14
- Ice dance, free dance, 1.15am (gold medal event)
February 15
- Women single skating, short program, 10am
February 17
- Women single skating, free skating, 10am (gold medal event)
February 18
- Pair skating, short program, 10.30am
February 19
- Pair skating, free skating, 11am (gold medal event)
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.