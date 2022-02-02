Figure Skating is often one of the more popular events at the Winter Olympics, but what are the rules?

There are five disciplines of figure skating at the Winter Olympics, with men and women competing individually, as well as three pair events.

How does Figure Skating work?





There is a solo men’s and women’s competition at the Games, as well as three pairs events, the ice dance, team event, and pair skating.

The team event will kick off on 4 February in Beijing, with the men's short programme, ahead of the individual disciplines.

To enter the team event, a country has to have qualified one athlete in at least three of the four disciplines: men’s, women’s, pair skating and ice dance.

In the qualification phase, a man, an ice dance couple, a pair and a woman will present their short programme to earn points for their nation - or "team." The skater in first earns 10 points, second nine points, third eight points and so on.

It is then followed by the finals with the top five teams qualifying for the free skate, where a man, a pair, an ice dance couple and a woman perform their free programme. Nations are allowed to change up to two athletes (or teams) – if they have more than one in each discipline – between the short programme and the free skating.

Scoring works the same in the finals: The top skater or team earns 10 points, while the skater who places fifth is awarded six points.

The nation which earns most points in all events will be crowned Olympic champion.

Which Team GB members will be competing in Figure Skating?





Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will compete in the Ice Dance for Team GB.

While Natasha McKay will take part in the women’s single skating event.

When to watch Figure Skating at the Winter Olympics

February 4

Team event, men single skating, 1.55am

Team event, ice dance, 3.35am

Team event, pair skating, 5.15am

February 6

Team event, women single skating, 1.30am

Team event, men single skating, 3.50am

February 7

Team event, pair skating, 1.15am

Team event, ice dance, 2.30am

Team event, women single skating, 3.35am (gold medal event)

February 8

Men single skating, short program, 1.15am

February 10

Men single skating, free skating, 1.30am (gold medal event)

February 12

Ice dance, rhythm dance, 11am

February 14

Ice dance, free dance, 1.15am (gold medal event)

February 15

Women single skating, short program, 10am

February 17

Women single skating, free skating, 10am (gold medal event)

February 18

Pair skating, short program, 10.30am

February 19