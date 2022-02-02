VAL McDermid has doubled down on her criticism of Raith Rovers for signing David Goodwillie and has claimed she was lied to by the club’s chief executive regarding the striker.

The crime writer and former Rovers director took to Twitter on Tuesday too announce she would be withdrawing her support of the Championship side following the controversial deadline day arrival of Goodwillie, who was ruled to have raped a woman in a civil court case in 2017.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former prime minister Gordon Brown - a Raith fan - have also condemned the signing.

McDermid, who has also withdrawn her sponsorship of the club’s jerseys, has now claimed that club chief executive Karen Macartney had assured that the 32-year-old would not be joining the Stark’s Park outfit.

Speaking to the BBC Woman’s Hour, McDermid said: “I was lied to by a board member just a few days before this signing took place.

“When the subject first came up in local newspapers, I raised it with a board member last time I was at a game.

“And she, the chief executive of Raith Rovers, looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘The club has no interest in Goodwillie whatsoever. I agree with you, we shouldn’t sign someone like that.’

"Next thing I know, she’s negotiating his transfer so, there we go, that’s the kind of people we are dealing with here.

“It sets a terrible example for what looks to be a community club, we have a very strong sense of Rovers being rooted in the community in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area.

“It’s just the wrong thing to do for the club, it sends all the wrong messages.”

McDermid insists she will now turn her full support to the women’s team, who are planning to completely dissociate themselves from the club.

Tyler Rattray, captain of the women’s team, stood down on Tuesday in protest at Goodwillie’s arrival.

McDermid added: “I’ve pivoted towards the women and girls teams and my position now is to support them into rebuilding their confidence and trust in themselves.

“They had a meeting last night and the upshot of that is that essentially they want to completely distance themselves from Raith Rovers football club.

“They are having now shirts printed that don’t have Raith Rovers’ crest on them.

“They are talking about changing the name of the club but they are adamant they no longer wish to be associated with Raith Rovers.”

Raith Rovers were asked for comment about McDermid’s claim regarding the club’s chief executive.