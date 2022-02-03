RAITH ROVERS have issued a statement admitting "we got it wrong" over the signing of David Goodwillie.

The club announced the striker had agreed terms to move to Kirkcaldy on deadline day but face severe backlash with sponsors and staff quitting as a result of the move.

The Women's team associated with Raith Rovers also split from the club over the signing of Goodwillie who was ruled to have raped a woman in a civil court case in 2017.

Val McDermid ended her lifelong support of the club and pulled sponsorship of the team shirt over the signing.

Rovers had initially defended the signing as a "football related decision" - but they have now confirmed Goodwillie will not represent the club.

Negotiations over his contract over his contractual position are set to take place.

A statement outlined "a very hard but valuable lesson" was learned stated the club "bitterly regret" the "unfortunate episode".

The statement attributed to the club chairman read: "I firstly want to apologise wholeheartedly to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days.

"We got it wrong.

"In reaching our original decision, we focused far too much on football matters and not enough on what this decision would mean for our club and the community as a whole.

"Over the past couple of days, we listened carefully to the fans who have got in touch and I’m very grateful for their honesty. As chairman, as a board and as a management team, we have all learned a hard but valuable lesson.

"This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right. I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.

"We share a desire to do what is best for our club and will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family."

In response to the statement crime writer McDermid insisted it's just the first step on a "long road back" for the club.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote: "I welcome this (unsigned) statement from Raith Rovers. It's a victory of sorts for the hundreds of people who MAKE the club who were appalled at the board's original decision and who were not afraid to speak out.

"But it's just the first step on a long road back.

"The same people who made the decision are still in charge. Those who love and value the club are still on the outside; they need to be on the inside, shaping the future for the community."