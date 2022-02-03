REPAIR work to an unsafe tower in Glasgow's West End is epected to take up to three months, it was revealed.

Glasgow City Council has taken the step of writing to residents affected after contractors carrying out the necessary repair work to the Trinity College tower in Park Circus gave them an estimated period.

While the council does not own the building, it wanted to write to residents to update them on long they could be affected for.

Residents were evacuated on Saturday amid fears of falling masonry from the unsafe stone tower and it was feared then they would wait weeks to return home.

Dozens Were forced to flee from the vicinity of the Trinity College building in the city’s Lyndoch Street on Saturday night after concerns were raised it could be damaged by high winds from Storm Malik.

Park Circus residents were evacuated on Saturday following high winds

An exclusion zone has been put around the building, and people living inside or in the vicinity were offered shelter at a rest centre in the nearby Kelvin Hall.

Now the council has been told it could be two to three months befor work is completed.

In a letter to residents, a council spokeman said: "The removal of the exclusion zone is entirely dependent on when the owners’ appointed design team and contractors will be able to complete adequate stabilisation work.

"I am afraid the council is unable to answer detailed questions about timeframes at this stage as we are not carrying out the work, however the contractors have indicated to us that the work will take in the region of two to three months. This is however only an estimate as the further investigations and design work are at an early stage."

The former Trinity College, designed by Charles Wilson and built as the Free Church College in 1857, currently has scaffolding around its West Tower to after stone collapsed from its façade last year.

Residents were briefly allowed to re-enter this afternoon to reclaim vital possessions, before the 165-year-old building was sealed again.