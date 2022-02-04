By Mike Merritt

A CROFT and house on Scotland’s answer to America’s Route 66 has gone on the market for offers over a staggering £800,000.

The property at 145a Clachtoll, near Lochinver in Sutherland on the NC500 is believed to be the most expensive four bedroom residential home to go on the market in the area.

Featured on BBC2’s This Farming Life, the property is described as offering the prospective purchaser “a magnificent ‘lifestyle’ opportunity”. It is being marketed as either continuing as a holiday let or a “stunning” private home.

But local Highland councillor Hugh Morrison, who represents North, West and Central Sutherland, said prices had reached “ludicrous levels” in the are.

“I know this house and this is the most expensive that has come on the market. There has been an influx of people from the south who can sell a flat in London for £1.5m and still have plenty of change left after buying up here,” said Mr Morrison, who runs the Smoo Cave Hotel at Durness.

“They can home work in a stunning location, but it has pushed prices up and beyond the reach of local young people, especially families who want to stay in the area but are being priced out.

“You cannot blame somebody asking or accepting such high prices for their property, but the council needs to look at providing more affordable housing because without it jobs in Sutherland and other remote and rural places will not pay enough to afford a decent home.”

The house and garden have been de-crofted and there is also a one bedroom “crofter’s lodge” and outbuildings as well as direct access to the beach.

Selling agents Strutt and Parker said the des res home on the North Coast 500 road trip that it was “a traditional owner occupied croft in a stunning area of the North West Highlands of Scotland, located on a spectacular peninsular jutting into the Atlantic Ocean”.

“Situated in an idyllic position and enjoying commanding 270-degree views across open croftland to the sea beyond, Split Rock Croft House is a luxurious modern property offering almost 2,800 sq ft of attractive accommodation arranged over two floors,” said the agents.

“Featured on BBC2’s This Farming Life, the property offers the prospective purchaser a magnificent ‘lifestyle’ opportunity, to continue the existing holiday letting business or to return the house to private use as a stunning family home.

“Split Rock Croft House is a modern detached home which has been cleverly adapted and designed to incorporate The Cottage, which is a completely self-contained wing of the main house. There is also additional accommodation in the shape of Crofter’s Lodge, which is larch clad and has its own decking area and living space.

“The main accommodation flows from a welcoming reception hall and includes a spacious sitting room with wooden flooring and a feature fireplace with woodburning stove and a large double-height dining room with wooden flooring, large picture windows, French doors to the rear terrace and a galleried landing over, numerous sky lanterns flooding the room with natural light.

“The generous rear aspect kitchen/breakfast room has a range of wall and base units including a breakfast bar, an Aga, free standing appliances, space for a table for more informal meals and a neighbouring fitted laundry room with cloakroom/shower room.

“A door from the laundry leads to a second hall, also accessible from the front aspect, leading to a large lounge/dining room with wooden flooring, a feature freestanding woodburning stove, French doors to the terrace and a door to an inter-connecting fitted utility room/second kitchen. Stairs rise from the hallway to a large first floor double bedroom and modern family shower room, the whole suitable for use as a self-contained annexe if required.

“From the dining room stairs rise to a large galleried landing, giving access to a spacious principal bedroom with built-in storage and modern en suite shower room, two further wellproportioned double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom with freestanding bath. Within the grounds is a larch-built eco crofter’s lodge with an open plan wooden-floored layout comprising a triple aspect living room with patio doors to the covered deck, a modern fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a family shower room.

“The entire property is owner occupied croft further details available from the selling agents or the Crofting Commission.

“Split Rock Croft is the epitome of the Scottish Highlands. With its rugged coastline, mountains and sea views, it occupies an unspoilt secluded position in an area renowned for hill walking and climbing, with the pretty sand and stone beach of Clachtoll only 0.2 mile away, ideal for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.

“The area is a haven for wildlife, overlooked by the dramatic peaks of Suilven, Stac Pollaidh, Canisp, Quinag and Ben More Assynt which dominate the nearby skyline. The area offers numerous sandy beaches together with additional outdoor pursuits. The scattered hamlet of Clachtoll has a small shop and café while the pretty fishing village of Lochinver offers more comprehensive day-to-day amenities including, grocery stores, cafés, two public houses and a good selection of restaurants.”

The property has incredible views across its 27 acres of croftland to the Atlantic Ocean beyond, with access to two beaches.It also benefits from two beaches directly accessible from in front of the house, from which the current owners launch their small boat.