DUMBARTON midfielder Paul Paton has called Raith Rovers a 'honking club' following the Kirkcaldy side's decision to refuse to play David Goodwillie.
Goodwillie's deadline-day move to Stark's Park sparked outrage (the striker was deemed guilty of comitting rape in a landmark civil trial at the Court of Session in 2017) as sponsors, board members, volunteers, supporters and the entire woman's team quit the club in protest.
The Championship side doubled down on Goodwillie's acquisition the following day as they released a statement where they claimed the controversial signing was purely a 'football decision'.
Public pressure mounted on Raith and the club announced on Thursday morning that Goodwillie would never play for the club, adding an apology for their handling of the situation. A compensation package has still to be agreed for the cancellation of his contract.
However, Paton - a former team-mate of Goodwillie's at Dundee United - has slammed the Fife club for their treatment of the player as he accused Raith of 'opening up old wounds', adding that he hopes Goodwillie will take the club 'to the cleaners' as he negotiates an exit.
The 34-year-old has since deleted the post on Twitter. Replying to Raith's statement announcing the U-turn on Goodwillie, he wrote: "Honking club. Deemed him employable only a few days ago.
"Opened up old wounds, for all involved.
"In a world where everyone bangs on about mental health I hope he takes yous [sic] to the cleaners."
