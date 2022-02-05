They are a distinctive sound of the last of the few steamers as their paddles make their way through the water.

From out of nowhere the noise of paddles turning is a thunderous roar like no other, and for volunteers and enthusiasts of one of the last remaining Clyde-built steamers they long to hear them once again.

The Maid of the Loch, Loch Lomond’s Paddle Steamer, is currently out of the water but she is still on a journey in her bid to get her sailing once again.

The restoration project for the paddle steamer, the Waverley’s little sister, is entering a crucial stage as key work needs to be carried out before she can even begin to return to the water and enjoy carrying passengers again.

Workers react as The Maid of the Loch paddle steamer is winched out of Loch Lomond in Balloch in 2021.

She is the last paddle steamer to be built in Britain and next year will celebrate her 70th birthday. Owned by the Loch Lomond Steamship Company since 1996 a £1.2 million refit was successfully completed in 2020, which refurbished two main rooms to 1950’s style, and which restored her engines back to steam power for the first time since 1981.

Last year she was successfully taken out of the water when the 191-foot-long, 430-tonne paddle steamer was slipped to allow vital work on the hull and the paddles to be carried out during what is likely to be the longest stretch she is on dry land.

Now a Crowdfunder has been launched to raise funds to restore the paddles and they are looking for public support to raise funds to buy essential materials and equipment required to restore both port and starboard paddles.

The Maid of the Loch leaves Balmaha Pier for cruise up Loch Lomond in her heyday

There is no shortage of goodwill and skills when it comes to the Maid of the Loch as her engineers and volunteers will be on hand to carry out the necessary work then the money is raised and that alone will save them thousands of pounds.

However, to get to that stage the charity still is needs to raise around £25,000. The money raised will go towards new paddle floats, bearings and bushes as well as overhaul of the Jenny Nettles structure and painting of the interior of the paddle boxes.

The ‘Jenny Nettles’ is the arrangement that makes the paddles feather resulting in more efficient propulsion.

Work to reair the paddles of the Maid of the Loch is vital

While the whole restoration project could see total costs of £3million plus, repairing the paddles is one of the most challenging jobs of the whole process. However, since most of the work is being undertaken by the dedicated team of volunteers involved at the ship it has been possible to keep costs down.

Jim Mitchell, Industrial Heritage Director for the Loch Lomond Steamship Company said: “These funds will allow us to take the paddles to ‘as-new’ condition. The plan is for the ship to be returned to the Loch with all underwater work completed. This, along with the hull work will be a major leap forward towards the Maid sailing once more.”

Already a much-loved feature on Loch Lomond, she attracts thousands of visitors every year and, over the last 25 years, a loyal band of volunteers has focused every available hour on her recovery and conservation.

With public support the Loch Lomond Steamship charity hope to safely steer the Maid to a new phase of her life, relaunching her as a fully operational paddle steamer on Loch Lomond.

Work is continuing on the Maid of the Loch while she is out of the water

They are counting on public support for the paddle refurbishment as they have a pledge from a benefactor to a generous amount of £15,000. All those who contribute to the appeal will be given exclusive access to a new online virtual tour of the entire ship.

While the paddle steamer might be out of the water, the charity has found new ways to keep enthusiasts engaged. A dedicated museum opened its doors last year and the charity is preparing to open for this season as well.

It coincided with the arrival of new activities co-ordinator Charli Summers, a former museum curator.

Ms Summers returned to Scotland and took on the role with the charity and she does have her own personal connections to maritime history as her great grandfather was a Clyde sea pilot.

She said: “We had to look at different ways of keeping people connected and opened a museum. We also ran hard hat tours of the ship which enthusiasts loved. There is a great deal of affection of the ship and a real will to see her restored. While she is out of the water the plan is to paint her in her original colours of green white and buff.

"She really is part of our maritime history and evokes memories for people, but we also believe the Maid of the Loch is an important part of our future."

To donate go go https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/maid-of-the-loch---paddle-restoration-campaign