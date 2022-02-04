UEFA have revealed plans for the two losing teams in the World Cup play-offs to play each other in a friendly match.

The decision means Scotland will now face a match the week following the semi-final match with Ukraine at Hampden regardless of result.

Scotland host Ukraine, on March 24, in the play-off semi-final for a spot in the final with the winner qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

A win over Ukraine would mean Steven Clarke's side would face either Wales or Austria for the World Cup place.

But the new decision to hold a friendly means the two losing teams from the semi-finals will play against each other on March 29.

Should Scotland lose in the semi-final they would travel for the friendly match.

However a statement confirmed all focus is going into a successful campaign and qualification to the World Cup finals.

A Scotland national team statement read: "UEFA have confirmed that the two unsuccessful semi-finalists in the FIFA World Cup play-off semi-finals will play a friendly match against each other on the date of the play-off final.

"Scotland will play Ukraine on Thursday, 24 March at Hampden, with the winner due to travel to play the winner of the other semi-final fixture between Wales and Austria in the play-off final.

"Should Scotland not progress from their fixture against Ukraine, they would then travel to either Wales or Austria to play the other unsuccessful semi-finalist in a friendly fixture on Tuesday, 29 March.

"The focus of everyone within the Scotland camp remains on winning the FIFA World Cup play-off semi-final fixture and securing qualification for a first FIFA World Cup since 1998."