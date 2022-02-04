DUNFERMLINE boss John Hughes is convinced he has signed a future fans’ favourite after sealing a loan deal for Efe Ambrose.

The former Celtic and Hibernian defender has joined from St Johnstone for the rest of the season and could make his debut away to Ayr United.

The 33-year-old joined Saints as a free agent in September but made the last of his seven appearances for the club as a late substitute in the 1-0 win against Dundee United in October.

The Nigeria internationalist arrived in Scottish football in 2012 when he signed for Celtic and won the Premiership league title four times with Celtic before also helping Hibs clinch the Championship in 2017.

He made 28 appearances for Livingston last season before being freed in the summer, and Hughes is thrilled to have brought in someone with Ambrose’s wealth of experience as the Pars bid to ease themselves away from the relegation battle.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. Efe has shown a real desire to come and play football; that’s all he wants to do.

“With that experience, that CV, the quality of the human being, he’s going to be massive for Dunfermline.

“I think he’ll turn into a fans’ favourite.

“He’s a very fit boy and we’ve done a lot of due diligence, in terms of the kind of character we’re bringing to the football club. He’s right up there.

“All the players I’ve signed, I ask that kind of question. And the response I’ve got from the people I’ve asked that are in the dressing room at St Johnstone with him have said you’ll not get a better professional.”

Ambrose is expected to be included in the Dunfermline squad for the trip to face Ayr at Somerset Park as the Fifers look to build on a run of seven points from their last three games.

Hughes added: “There’s competition for places. The boys are doing really well and we’re coming off the back of a clean sheet.

“Hopefully that will be the same [against Ayr] and we’ve got a decision on whether Efe goes and plays or not.”