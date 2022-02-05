CALLUM DAVIDSON slammed referee Colin Steven for costing his St Johnstone side a possible victory and a crucial three points in the battle to avoid relegation when they clashed with Tayside rivals Dundee United.

The whistler gave Perth midfielder Melker Hallberg his marching orders just ten minutes after half-time as he received his second booking of the McDiarmid Park contest.

The subsequent red card came in controversial fashion as Steven penalised the Swede for a tug back on Ian Harkes, despite playing a lengthy advantage.

Play then ended in a corner and the players set up to continue, but after a conversation with his assistant, the second yellow card was then shown.

“I’m not happy with the sending off,” Davidson fumed. “I didn't think there was anything in it and I still don't after watching it back.

“If you are going to book players for what Melker did then every player on the pitch is going to get booked. For me it is really soft and another disappointing decision against us.

“It could have cost us the three points and it means we lose an important player for the next game. He has been fantastic since he signed and it is important he plays for us.

“I was told it was a tug and then told it was an arm around the neck. I still can't see any of those.

“We really limited Dundee United to just a few chances when we were down to ten men. I was really pleased with the boys attitude.”

Saints had the better of the first half, with Ali Crawford having the best chance of the game on 18 minutes.

Hallberg shrugged off defensive cover from Dylan Levitt before cutting back into the path of Ali Crawford.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder was the hero during the week as he netted to win Davidson’s team the three points at Livingston, but this time his curled effort collided with the underside of the crossbar and bounced the wrong side of the goal line.

United also had chances to break the deadlock with Tony Watt having two chances thwarted by the St Johnstone rear-guard.

After the red card Tam Courts’ side dominated possession but they failed to create a number of clear cut chances.

Watt fired a shot against the post and Peter Pawlett failed to convert a header at the back post after a quick breakaway, but the two chances were not enough to impress the large visiting support.

United were booed off the park at full-time and manager Courts could understand the frustration.

He said: “I think for the fans when Saints go down to ten men they are probably thinking here we go, we are going to get the points.

“When they see us having wave after wave of attack and not getting the breakthrough, I can totally understand the frustration.

“The frustration is there for me, for the players even more so. But though we are bitterly disappointed the key thing for me is understanding.

“We now need to make sure we get three points and make sure we get through in the Scottish Cup on Saturday. If we do that it will have been a really good fortnight for us.”

Saints could have won the hotly contested Premiership clash when substitute Glenn Middleton’s deflected shot went just wide in the 90th minute.

If the ball had found the back of the net it would have seen the Perth outfit two points ahead of bottom-placed Dundee.

Davidson added: “We have gained a point on Dundee and that is five since we lost to Kelty.

“There were a lot of positives and I have been delighted with the attitude of the boys. There is no lack of spirit and desire.”