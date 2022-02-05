Freddie Steward: Had a couple of errors - a big spill early in the second half and a poor clearance late in the first - but otherwise looked solid at the back. 6

Max Malins: The winger had his hands full trying to stop Duhan van der Merwe from going on the rampage. Had little or no chance to influence proceedings in a positive way. 6

Elliot Daly: Has been impressive at centre at times in the past year or so but was given little chance by a defiant Scottish defence to demonstrate his powerful running. 6

Henry Slade: The centre found an excellent position out wide in the first half but the punt to him was just too high. 6

Joe Marchant: Turned inside out by Darcy Graham in build-up to opening try but looked dangerous at times, including a charge-down of a Hogg clearance. 7

Marcus Smith: Settled into his rhythm well early on and ended up scoring all his team’s points, but his team’s game plan was not best suited to his creativity. Probably a mistake to take him off. 7

Ben Youngs: The experienced scrum-half was sacked by Ali Price at one point but did everything he could to steer his team in the right direction. 7

Ellis Genge: Enjoyed an early edge in the scrum but was battled to a standstill after that. 6

Luke Cowan-Dickie: Who knew the hooker had such aerodynamic powers? Yellow-carded and had a penalty try awarded against him for his agile leap to knock on a punt to the corner. 5

Kyle Sinckler: Held his own in the set piece and in the loose, working well at the breakdown to slow Scotland’s attacks. 7

Maro Itoje: Dominant at times up front without ever getting a decisive advantage. 7

Nick Isiekwe: Combined well in the second row with Itoje and was vital link for Smith’s try. 7

Lewis Ludlam: The flanker contributed well when his team were on the front foot but was another who failed to find a little extra to tip the match in his team’s favour. 6

Tom Curry: First time as captain was not the most enjoyable experience for the openside. Likely to step down for next match if Courtney Lawes is passed fit. 5

Sam Simmonds: The No 8 was a bustling presence at the breakdown and had a good duel with opposite number Matt Fagerson. 7