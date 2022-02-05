Stuart Hogg Tough conditions contributed to one or two hairy moments but generally assured, with a couple of excellent, momentum-shifting kicks 7

Darcy Graham Was into everything in both attack and defence, typified by his key role creating first try and his turnover to seal the win in overtime 8

Chris Harris Gave away one potentially costly offside penalty which allowed England to open up a seven-point lead on the hour, but generally rock solid 7

Sam Johnson Very few chances to shine with ball in hand but did not give an inch in defence 7

Duhan van der Merwe Caught at sea defensively a few times and could not quite get through the gears with ball in hand but a willing contributor and always a threat 7

Finn Russell Composed and controlled to show young pretender Marcus Smith who the master really is 8

Ali Price Missed 12 minutes of first half undertaking an HIA but showed no ill-effects when fulfilling a valuable management role 7

Rory Sutherland A heroic effort given how little recent rugby he has had and a real bonus to have the impact of Pierre Schoeman coming off the bench 7

George Turner Solid line-out darts and usual abrasive presence in the loose 6

Zander Fagerson The scrum was a struggle but managed to hang in there, and always contributes in the loose, although discipline lapses continue to be an issue 6

Jonny Gray Scotland’s leading source of line-out possession but not the imposing figure around the park we know he can be 6

Grant Gilchrist Kept peddling away against the tide which was key 7

Jamie Ritchie Injury means he will likely miss next week’s trip to Cardiff and will be a big loss 7

Hamish Watson Nose to the ground, battling for everything – this was his sort of match 7

Matt Fagerson The game’s top tackler with 16 and made more ground with ball in hand than any other Scottish forward (29 metres) 8

Best of the rest Ben White Thrown in at the deep end as an early HIA replacement for Price and marked the occasion in style with a debut try 8