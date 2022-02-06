Outrage over David Goodwillie’s footballing career should have come years ago, his victim has claimed.

Speaking for the first time since Raith Rovers provoked widespread anger by signing the player, Denise Clair questioned where the outcry was four years ago when he was playing for Clyde.

She also hit out at those who have “shamefully” helped him to continue playing while turning a blind eye to the civil court’s finding that he raped her.

Ms Clair, 30, told The Sunday Post: “Of course people should be outraged and scandalised that a man like that was about to play for Raith Rovers but he has never stopped playing.

“He was picked for Clyde four days after judges rejected his appeal and confirmed he raped me. That was four years ago and that’s when people should have been outraged and scandalised.

“Or, going even further back, they should have been outraged and scandalised when the prosecution against him was dropped 10 years ago for reasons which have never been properly explained to me.

“David Goodwillie has already shown he is shameless but everyone who helped him carry on his career without a word of remorse should be feeling ashamed today.”

David Goodwillie

Raith Rovers were widely condemned last week when the signing was confirmed, with novelist and long-time fan Val McDermid publicly announcing her disgust at the move and withdrawing her sponsorship.

Nicola Sturgeon added to the criticism and called for the sport’s authorities to step in.

However, Ms Clair claimed that the First Minister was not so vocal when other politicians backed a campaign four years ago calling for Clyde to sack him.

Ms Clair said: “The First Minister was correct to condemn Raith Rovers last week but I don’t remember her saying anything at all four years ago about why he was still playing for Clyde or why the case against him was dropped.

“I certainly do remember and still appreciate the very few politicians who did their best to raise it and being met with indifference. I’m glad Val Mcdermid spoke out last week but Goodwillie’s continuing career was not some secret that has just been exposed. It should not have needed a celebrity endorsement for people to be revolted by it.

“I have to ask why it has taken so long for people to stand up and say all the things that are now being said? This is about more than him, it is about sexism and misogyny and women being listened to and having their voices heard.

“In my civil action, one of Scotland’s most senior judges, backed by three more on appeal, the same judges who preside over criminal cases of rape, decided I was raped and one of the men responsible continued playing senior football without a word of remorse or a murmur of protest from many of the same people speaking out now.”

Ms Clair’s comments come as it was revealed that at least five other women are planning to pursue civil actions against alleged rapists.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the women were either told that a prosecution was not possible, or had to watch as the case collapsed due to insufficient evidence.

For an accused to be convicted in a criminal trial, the case must be proven beyond reasonable doubt. Whereas the standard of proof is lower in civil proceedings, with the case being decided on the balance of probabilities.

The civil route has proven to be successful for a handful of women in recent years, however campaigners say it is an indictment on the justice system that they have to go down this route.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, said: “Fundamentally, it’s important that women get a sense of justice.

“It’s validation for someone official to say, yes, this happened, and it was wrong. However, women shouldn’t have to go through the civil courts. It’s an indictment of the failings of the criminal system that women are turning to the civil system.”

The Herald has contacted the Crown Office for comment.