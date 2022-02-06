JAMIE MCCART admits getting knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Kelty Hearts was one of the lowest moments of his career to date.

But the St Johnstone double cup winner insists the way he and his teammates have bounced back has shown the impressive character within the McDiarmid Park dressing room.

Saints are now unbeaten in three since their cup shocker and on Saturday they gained a point on bottom-placed Dundee, when they earned a draw against Dundee United with ten men in Perth.

McCart was struggling to replicate his form of last season this term, but in the past three games, the former Celtic and Inverness man has proved his worth to Callum Davidson’s team.

“That’s three unbeaten now for us,” said the 24-year-old. “Hopefully we can look back on this game as great point, even if we could have won it. We stuck it out and got a clean sheet and a point.

“It was seriously difficult circumstances [at Kelty] for the club and the fans. It was good to get new faces in the window. I think that’s boosted us, the new boys coming in.

“I think it’s shown in the starting XI, and with the boys coming on, the attitude is really good.

“I think out of possession and on the ball, we’re looking a lot more similar to what we were last season. That’s the main thing. If we can get back to that pressing and intensity out of possession, that’s what gave us the success last year, if we can continue that, we’ll do well.

“It is difficult but in circumstances like this, you need to stick together. That’s when your personality comes into it. From the gaffer, that has filtered down into us, and it’s been a good response.

“The Kelty game was probably the biggest low of anyone’s career. To bounce back from that the way we have, I think it speaks volumes for the boys in the dressing room and also the staff.

“The pressure comes on you. The fans weren’t happy. They obviously showed that at the time, which fair enough they’re allowed to. To come back with two clean sheets and a win, hopefully we can build on it again.”

Saints were the better team in the first-half on Saturday as they clashed with Tayside rivals United, but the second-half dismissal of midfielder Melker Hallberg meant Davidson’s team were holding on in the second 45 minutes.

In the end, the Perth outfit deserved their point, with United failing to create an abundance of clear cut chances in the final third.

Tony Watt led the line for Tam Court’s side, and he admits things just didn’t click for the Tannadice players.

He explained: “We would have been delighted to take all three points but sometimes football is not as easy as that. It was one of those days. They got a man sent off but that probably made it harder for us.

“We need to take our chances. I need to put that one where I hit the post on target and test the keeper at least.

“It’s frustrating. But we are showing signs in spells. We just need to do it over 90 minutes.

“I need to chip in with my fair share of goals and assists. It can’t just be tippy tappy football from me and I know that.

“The boys did well in bits. But there are things we need to improve on. We know that. 100 per cent.

“But I think we have a good base and it’s actually a good point given the results around us — as long as we go and do something against Motherwell.”