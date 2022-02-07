COMMUTERS in and around Glasgow are facing disruption on Monday morning as dozens of train services have been cancelled due to a fault.
Scotrail has confirmed a radio fault is affecting routes to and from the city this morning.
A tweet posted by the company read: "Due to a major fault with the communication system between drivers and signallers, services have been severely affected.
"We strongly advise customers check to see if their journey is being affected before heading to the station and recommend making alternative arrangements if you possibly can.
"We’re unable to run any services on the Argyle or North Clyde routes (see earlier tweets) and do not have a timescale for when services can resume. This is a major fault.
"We ask that you make your own arrangements if you can and apologise for the disruption."
Helensburgh Central – Edinburgh
Balloch – Airdrie
Dalmuir – Larkhall
Milngavie – Motherwell
Milngavie – Edinburgh via Airdrie
It later added: "We're sorry to our customers that are being affected by a fault with the driver - signaller communications system this morning.
"Engineers are working hard to resolve the technical fault."
The affected routes so far are:
- Helensburgh Central – Edinburgh
- Balloch – Airdrie
- Dalmuir – Larkhall
- Milngavie – Motherwell
- Milngavie – Edinburgh via Airdrie
- Motherwell – Dalmuir
- Dalmuir – Whifflet
- Larkhall – Milngavie
The firm has announced some replacement buses for customers and alternative train routes are in place:
•Glasgow Central to Lanark
•Glasgow Central to Newton via Kings Park
•Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk High
•Glasgow to Edinburgh via Shotts
•Glasgow to Edinburgh via Falkirk Grahamston
