Sky has revealed its list of highlights coming to Sky Cinema for February 2022.

With a variety of Valentine’s and Killer Movies content named in the list, February could be a busy month of TV for Sky viewers.

Here’s the list of Sky Cinema content we’re excited to be able to watch in February.

Content coming to Sky Cinema in February

The Tiger Rising

This is a Sky Original that you’ll be able to watch on Sky Cinema from Sunday February 6.

You’ll see a 12-year-old boy, Rob Horton, begin a new chapter in rural Florida. After he finds a Bengal Tiger held captive in the woods, Rob and 2 other characters, Willie May and Sistine, have to decide if the tiger should be freed.

Book of Love

This is a Sky Original that is set to premiere on Sky Cinema from Saturday February 12.

An English writer, Henry, struggles to get his book positive publicity so is thrilled when he learns that it’s popular in Mexico. He travels to Mexico to promote his book and realises that the reason it’s become popular is that his Spanish Translator, Maria, has rewritten the book as an erotic novel. Although Henry is furious, soon he and Maria realise the chemistry between them.

Old Henry

This is a Sky Original and it’ll be available to watch on Sky Cinema from Sunday February 20.

Old Henry is a western about a farmer who decides to help an injured man by taking him in. The man has a satchel of cash and when people arrive asking for the money, it’s time to work out who he should trust.

The Desperate Hour

This is a Sky Original and it will premiere on Sky Cinema from Friday February 25.

A woman, Amy Carr, goes out for what should be a normal morning run but receives a phone call from her friend who has news she doesn’t want to hear. Authorities are looking for an active shooter and Amy is told her young son, Noah, might somehow find himself amongst it.

Sky TV remote control and TV guide (PA)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

You’ll be able to watch this on Sky Cinema from Friday February 11.

Basketball star LeBron James and Bugs Bunny cross paths as the James and his son get caught up in a digital space. The journey shows how much some parents are willing to go to form a connection with their kids.

Dream Horse

This is a true story and will premiere on Sky Cinema from Sunday February 13.

Supermarket cashier and barmaid, Jan, manages to inspire the community in which she lives in the Welsh valleys to breed a race horse. They raise Dream Alliance and the horse becomes a champion.

Kimi

This will be available to watch on Sky Cinema from Saturday February 19.

A tech worker who is an agoraphobic tries to uncover a violent crime whilst facing her biggest fear.

Valentine’s content

A variety of content will be premiering on Sky Cinema from Monday February 7 to Sunday February 20 including An Officer and a Gentleman, Ghost and Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

You’ll also be able to watch Eat Pray Love, Hitch and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Sky Cinema Killer Movies

American Psycho, Candyman, Final Destination, The Invisible Man, Resident Evil and No Country for Old Men are available to watch on Sky Cinema Killer Movies now until Sunday February 6.

