The UK is braced for a 1,500-mile wide ‘Arctic assault’ in the days and weeks ahead with forecasters predicting colder temperatures than Scandinavia.
Meteorologists have predicted temperatures as low as -5 degrees making parts of the UK colder than countries such as Finland ahead of Valentine’s Day.
The Met Office predicts: "On Friday, wintry showers likely to affect northern areas, becoming lighter and less frequent through the day, while elsewhere expected to be dry with plenty of sunshine."
“Wintry showers” predictions last week were backed up by high pressure over the weekend suggesting we could be set to see snowfall.
Met Office February forecast
The Met Office’s forecast for February 11 to February 20 reads: "Rainfall will be limited at first with a risk of some wintry showers in the north and east, with an increasing chance of rain in western and northwestern areas later."
The Met Office adds temperatures could be “colder” than average.
The worst of the weather is anticipated to hit at the back end of this week and leading into next with mid-February expected to be particularly cold.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.