SCOTLAND have joined forces with England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland in a bid to land hosting duties for Euro 2028.

The Scottish FA have thrown their support behind the five-way hosting collaboration in an ambitious move to bring the third largest sporting event to the UK & Ireland.

After an "extensive feasibility study" the football associations agreed to launch a bid to host the tournament.

While the bid to host Euro 2028 has been launched the nations have agreed not to submit a bid for the 2030 World Cup.

A statement from the five association boards insists a "similar return on investment" will be brought in with a "far lower delivery cost".

A joint statement read: "Following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third largest sports event in the world.

"The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments. On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Hosting a UEFA EURO offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

"It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host UEFA EURO 2028 and to welcome all of Europe. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world- class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.

"We believe the UK and the Republic of Ireland can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans.

"We continue to collaborate with our Government Partners of the UK and Ireland about the next steps."