Nicola Sturgeon is set to give her weekly Covid update in parliament today.

Final restrictions put in place in response to the Omicron variant sweeping across Scotland have been removed since Monday, January 24.

In last week’s update the First Minister has confirmed that following the cabinet's three-week review, the current Covid measures will not change.

Changes were however announced for international travel. From Friday, February 11, vaccinated travellers, who are fully vaccinated or under 18, will no longer need to take a pre-departure Covid test and they will no longer be required to self-isolate on arrival until they've received a negative result.

Travellers in this group will still need to take a test on or before day 2 after arriving in the UK - which can be a lateral flow device rather than a PCR test from Sunday.

She confirmed that face masks in schools would continue. She also discussed the new sub-variant - BA.2 - that has been identified and is currently being investigated.

The First Minister said that BA2. is "not a cause for any alarm" and there is no need to make any change to the current measures at the moment.

Today, 5,593 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus



958 people were in hospital yesterday which is 32 fewer than the day before.



Sadly two more people who tested positive have died (10,433 in total)



Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux pic.twitter.com/ULKs8Uz9or — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 6, 2022

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a Covid update on Tuesday, February 8. This will take place at the usual time of 2pm.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





You can watch the Covid update on the Scottish Parliament TV website here.

It will also be live-streamed across the Scottish Parliament social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter.