If you are an investor seeking some rather extraordinary returns in 2022, you might want to consider exploring the crypto markets. As you may already know, the crypto market is highly volatile, with quite drastic swings on a day-to-day basis. But if you plan on trading the crypto markets, it is this volatility that creates such enormous opportunity. Then again, you still need to know what you are doing to navigate these rough waters correctly. Putting that aside, if you are ready to explore this intriguing asset class, it makes sense to register with the best crypto trading platforms for the very best experience.

Crypto Trading Platforms

The activity of cryptocurrency trading involves many moving parts. But as extensive as these can be, you can reduce your risks while maximizing your potential returns by finding and signing up with the top cryptocurrency trading platforms. In terms of reducing risks or negative aspects, the top platforms have little to no fees, plenty of payment options, great user interfaces, and so much more. And when it comes to maximizing your trading potential, the best platforms have many cryptos to trade, competitive spreads, and they tend to offer varied products such as standard trading, CFDs, and so much more.

So, without further ado, here are some of the best cryptocurrency trading platforms in 2022:





eToro - best overall crypto trading platform

Pepperstone - best crypto trading platform for low fees

Coinbase - best crypto trading platform for beginners

Binance - best crypto trading platform for enthusiasts

eToro has managed to blow many of the others out of the water when it comes to crypto trading. This crypto trading platform is very much designed to appeal to the younger generation, as seen with the fantastic user interface, the highly-rated mobile app, as well as features such as social trading. But while eToro does capture the attention of younger investors, there are other benefits that seasoned investors can also take full advantage of. This includes factors such as zero fees for trades, access to CFDs and leverage trading, state of the art trading software, and a selection of cryptos that has now surpassed the 120 mark.

eToro is constantly striving to improve the platform as well. In recent months, eToro has started to introduce staking services, where you can get paid interest on your crypto holdings. And in addition to this, risk management tools such as stop losses and profit parameters have been given a touch up to create the ultimate trading experience. The fact that eToro is also regulated in multiple jurisdictions around the globe makes it amazingly accessible too.

So no matter whether you are based in Europe, the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, or other nations, there is a strong chance that eToro will be available for you to use.

Pros

Top-level mobile app

Access to social trading

Commission-free trades

Cons

Inactivity fees apply

Pepperstone is another crypto trading platform that we feel deserves recognition right now. Having been in the business since 2010, Pepperstone has managed to establish a significant customer base, and they are one of the most reputable sites around. As for some of the unique advantages surrounding the Pepperstone site, there are plenty to mention. You don't need to look much beyond the Pepperstone home page to see that they offer some of the most competitive crypto spreads available. But in addition to tight spreads, Pepperstone also offers some fantastic spread betting options for crypto, with very low fees for all.

On top of this, Pepperstone has some of the quickest trade execution speeds that we have seen – as low as 30ms. And for seasoned traders, the fact that Pepperstone supports MT4 and MT5 trading software is highly appealing.

Pros

Great spreads

Leading products for CFDs and spreads

Optional ‘professional account’

Cons

Not as many cryptos to trade as others

Coinbase is perhaps the most well-known of all the crypto trading platforms we have talked about here. This platform is often referred to as one of the safest places to trade cryptocurrency, which is always a positive thing. Coinbase also has multiple products available, including a Coinbase wallet, an exchange as part of the Coinbase Pro offering, and there is even a ‘Coinbase Earn’ section - helpful for beginners to start building their crypto portfolios. At the time of writing, Coinbase is available in more than 100 countries and there are over 75 million registered users. This tells you all you need to know really in terms of the popularity surrounding this crypto trading platform.

Pros

Multiple trading products

Incredibly secure platform

75+ million users

Cons

Higher fees than other sites

If it's diversity that you are looking for, then Binance would definitely be considered as the best cryptocurrency platform for investment – at least for building a well-balanced portfolio. Currently, Binance lets users trade more than 350 cryptocurrencies, and you can trade through both Fiat and crypto trading pairs if desired. Not only this, but Binance also offers very competitive spreads and low transaction fees through the exchange. It is also a leading crypto trading platform when it comes to staking and leverage trading. All of this can be accessed as soon as you have opened an account with Binance.

And if you had any uncertainties surrounding the safety or reputation of Binance, these guys are well regarded as the world's largest crypto exchange. Currently, Binance averages over 1.4 million trades per second, with more than two billion in trade volume daily.

Pros

Enormous selection of cryptos

Modern products like NFTs are available

Fantastic staking options

Cons

Can be complex for beginners

What is a Crypto Trading Platform?

A crypto trading platform is essentially an online site that allows you to buy and sell crypto from all over the globe. As you have already seen from the information shared above, these platforms are widely accessible these days and the very best crypto trading platforms have a wealth of benefits. But while different trading platforms operate in different ways, the underlying reason for their existence remains consistent throughout. They are there to be a middleman and to help customers on both sides of the equation trade the crypto market.

All crypto trading platforms are designed to facilitate this exact activity. The slickest of all trading platforms tend to execute buy and sell orders in seconds too, and since the crypto markets never sleep, unlike stock markets - you can trade crypto on a 24/7 basis on these platforms.

How do Crypto Trading Platforms Work?

Having highlighted that crypto trading platforms provide a bridge between investors on both the buy and sell-side of the equation, let us now get a little more specific. Let's assume that you are looking to buy two Ethereum coins through your chosen trading platform, as an example. Once you place the order, the platform then matches your order with someone on the other side of the table who is looking to sell two Ethereum coins. Sometimes, the order will be fulfilled with just one individual, but at other times, there can be multiple sellers involved.

This is how the platform works from both sides, yet this matching process is done in a matter of seconds. Note that this is the case if you are to buy or sell various cryptos at the market price. But if you are to trade at some of the best cryptocurrency trading platforms, you will actually be able to place orders based on future market prices, if desired. This is done through tools like stop losses and profit parameters.

How to Sign Up to a Crypto Trading Platform

Once you believe you have found the best crypto platform for investing, it's then time to run through the registration process. All regulated trading platforms require that you sign up for a new account before trading any cryptocurrencies. So, unfortunately, there is no getting around this requirement. However, it's only a one-time thing, and to be honest, the sign-up process at most sites can be completed within five minutes.

Here are the steps you need to run through once you decide that you want to create an online trading account:

Create your new sign in details (username and password)

Provide all personal info and open the account

Sign in and deposit funds through a supported method

Browse through the available trading products and pick one

Make your first trade (usually a buy order)

Note that it is possible for you to open an account through either a desktop site or a mobile site. And if you stick with one of the best crypto trading platforms such as eToro, you can also register through a state-of-the-art mobile app.

How to Choose the Best Crypto Trading Platform

Finding the best crypto platform for trading is no easy task. You have to know exactly what to look for, as there are many sites out there that don’t create real value for the end-user - sadly. But on a more positive note, there are many platforms that create fantastic value for all customers, as displayed in how they perform in several key areas. These are discussed right here:

Design and ease of use

The actual design and functionality of a crypto trading platform is a feature that tends to get overlooked these days. However, it is critical that you assess the usability of a trading platform before you decide to invest a bunch of cash. In our experience, no matter how many products or obvious benefits a site might have, if it isn't well designed or easy to use, it's best to avoid it.

Trading options

Speaking of products available at crypto trading platforms, the general rule of thumb is that the more products available the better. Since the activity of crypto trading can involve a range of strategies and products, it's simply better to pick a site that has as many as possible. In terms of what to look for, you should be on the hunt for leverage trading, CFDs, spread betting, and of course, a well-designed traditional trading set-up too. And to take things a step further, it’s best to pick a site that supports a broad range of crypto pairing options for more flexibility.

Fees and commissions

Back in the day, it was generally accepted that even the best crypto trading platforms would charge some rather hefty fees. But then again, the overall market for crypto trading was nowhere near as competitive as it is today. This works in the favour of crypto traders all over the world. Why? Because the top platforms need to keep their commissions and fees as low as possible in order to stand out from the rest. And the more you can eradicate any commissions and fees, the more money you will keep for trading.

Reputation

If you were to perform a quick Google search for a term such as the best cryptocurrency platform for investing, you would immediately see a range of websites comparing many popular options. However, these comparison sites can often be a little biased, depending on which one you look at. So for that reason, we would suggest looking at reviews from previous and current customers, through resources such as Google and TrustPilot.

Minimum investment required

Unless you have a boatload of cash ready to invest in cryptocurrency, this is another area that you need to investigate. Naturally, different cryptocurrency trading platforms have different investment minimums. This is true in terms of the minimum deposit and the minimum trade value for different cryptocurrencies. Of course, you should ensure that the minimums align with your available balance before trading on that site.

Educational resources

This is a relatively new feature that we have started to see with some of the better trading platforms out there. Since many trading products can be a little complex, some sites have started to issue educational videos and other resources so that members can enhance their knowledge. Usually, all of this information is available for free.

Final Thoughts

At this point, we would hope that it is clear which is the best crypto platform for investment in 2022. But as a refresher, we highly recommend that you sign up with eToro when you can. These guys have the best fee structure, some of the best trading options, and they are one of the most secure trading platforms around. And since these guys have more than 15 million active users right now, you will certainly be in good company by going down this avenue.

But to conclude, we’d like to once again stress that crypto trading is risky and that you should not risk more than you can afford to lose.

FAQs

Are crypto trading platforms regulated?

Yes. All cryptocurrency trading platforms must be regulated before they can legally facilitate crypto trades. With that said, the regulatory bodies do differ from around the world, which is why it’s always good practice to verify regulation in your respective jurisdiction.

Which is the best crypto trading platform?

If we had to choose the best crypto platform for trading, we would have to go with eToro. The benefits of this site are just far too great to ignore. So for that reason, we recommend that you register with eToro whenever you get a chance.

Is it safe to use crypto trading platforms?

Yes – as long as you stick with regulated, reputable, and trustworthy platforms that have been in the game for quite a while.

This article is supplied by Crypto Sitelink and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald.