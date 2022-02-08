It has been closed for more than five years and now following the completion of a £69million revamp, the Burrell Collection will welcome back visitors next month.

The world-renowned museum will reopen to the public on Tuesday, March 29, Glasgow Life, the charity which runs it, has revealed.

The A-listed home of The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park has been described as a modern, greener museum that will show more of the collection to visitors and give access to over a third more of the building.

Read more: When did Glasgow's Burrell Collection open?

Sir William Burrell devoted more than 75 years of his life to amassing, along with his wife, Constance, Lady Burrell, one of the world’s greatest personal art collections, renowned for its quality of Chinese art, exquisite stained glass, intricate tapestries as well as its breadth of fine art.

The Burrell Collection has been closed since 2016

The donation of the collection to the city was described at the time as: “One of the greatest gifts ever made to any city in the world.”

It's home to the Wagner garden carpet which is one of the earliest surviving Persian garden carpets in the world, and has rarely been on public display since The Burrell Collection first opened in 1983. The museum’s refurbishment and redisplay means this priceless carpet will now be on permanent display, accompanied by new and innovative methods of interpretation.

Other highlights include Chinese pottery and porcelain produced over a 5,000-year period, making it one of the most significant collections of Chinese Art in Europe; paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cézanne and Degas; Medieval treasures including stained glass, arms and armour and over 200 tapestries and carpets, which are among the finest in the world.

Sir William Burrell gifted his collection to the city in 1944

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The Burrell Collection is a place where everyone is welcome to appreciate one of the greatest personal collections ever assembled, housed in one of Scotland’s favourite modern buildings. Its A-listed home has been repaired and upgraded, its environmental performance has been dramatically improved, new displays have been created and thousands of local people were consulted about what they wanted to see. Visitors will be able to see more of the collection, more of the building itself and spend more time in Pollok Country Park. We look forward to welcoming the world to enjoy this spectacular museum.”

Councillor David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life and Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council described the Burrell Collection is one of Glasgow’s greatest treasures which deserves much greater recognition and appreciation around the world.

He said: "The refurbishment of its A-listed home, which itself, is one of Scotland’s modern architectural triumphs, as well as the innovative and engaging redisplay of the Collection will ensure visitors have an unforgettable experience and return time and again to appreciate the breath-taking beauty of the art on display. At the same time, the connection between the city and The Burrell Collection and Pollok Country Park will grow even stronger as a result of the museum reopening.”

The Burrell Collection is home to around 9000 artefacts

Dr Bridget McConnell CBE, Chief Executive of Glasgow Life, who recently announced she is to retire later this year, said the re-opening of The Burrell Collection is another compelling reason for people to come to Glasgow to visit our spectacular city.

Dr McConnell said: "It will be the catalyst for more people to experience the wonderful Pollok Country Park and other attractions on the south side of the city and to enjoy the glory of the Collection and its magnificent home. The Burrell Collection stands among the finest personal art collections ever amassed and will bring people back many times to see it in the years to come.”

On reopening, the museum’s gallery space has increased by 35%, allowing important and unique objects from the collection, which have not been seen for decades, or have never been on permanent display, to go on show.

Chinese treasures on display at Kelvingrove Art Gallery while the Burrell was closed

New displays will give visitors a better understanding of the international significance of The Burrell Collection’s artworks and the people who made them and some of the people who have owned them. In total 225 displays will spread across 24 galleries. The displays include innovative digital elements such as video walls, interactives and hybrid systems created to help people engage with the stories behind the collection.

Sir Angus Grossart, Chairman of The Burrell Renaissance said visitors will soon be able to enjoy its enormous cultural diversity, great beauty and appreciate the scale of Sir William Burrell’s achievement.

He added: "As a result, its global reputation and international reciprocal engagement will grow further, attracting new audiences to Glasgow to see it for themselves and to gain from the strong programme of international temporary exhibitions which we are planning.”

The Herald has been campaigning for a new funding deal for Glasgow's culture and leisure services. We called on both the UK and Scottish governments to appropriately fund the city's cultural collections through A Fair Deal for Glasgow.

An Arabesque Carpet being reinstalled at the Burrell Collection

The funding for the Burrell revamp is an example of groups coming together and last October the UK Governmnet announced a £3million package for the museum.

Nearly half of the funding for the £68.25 million project was committed by Glasgow City Council with more than a quarter coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and significant donations from the Scottish Government, the UK Government, and from many generous trusts and private donors.

Caroline Clark, Director for Scotland, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said the revitalised building now showcases this extraordinary collection in a modern and open space that is accessible to everyone.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, our £16.5 million in funding has secured strong outcomes for The Burrell Collection and the many people who will enjoy visiting in the future, helping to drive tourism to the area and ensure that this wonderful Collection can be enjoyed for many generations to come," Ms Clark said:

Culture Minister Neil Gray said he was delighted it would reopen to the public again adding: "The Scottish Government has contributed £5.75 million in funding to the project which includes £750,000 to support cost increases due to the pandemic. This ambitious project will ensure the building, with its greatly expanded exhibition space, will be more accessible to the public for years to come."

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It will be a proud moment for Glasgow – and for all of Scotland – to see the iconic Burrell Collection open its doors again on March 29. The £3million UK Government investment, on top of another £5million already spent on refurbishment, recognises the Burrell’s rich cultural contribution nationally and internationally. The improvements made will future-proof this stunning space, attract world-class exhibitions and entice visitors to return time and time again, boosting the economy.”

A new central stairway will allow visitors access to the lower floor of The Burrell Collection for the first time, where they can watch items not on display being cared for. A new temporary exhibition space has also been created. New galleries have been created on upper floors which will take visitors to spaces in the building they have never seen before.

New displays will give visitors a better understanding of the international significance of The Burrell Collection’s artworks, as well as the people who made them and some of the people who have owned them. The displays include innovative digital elements such as video walls, interactives and hybrid systems created to help people engage with the stories behind the collection.

Since The Burrell Collection closed to the public in October 2016, a comprehensive consulation programme has engaged with more than 15,000 local people who have given their ideas, insights and opinions. This input has shaped every aspect of the redesign of the building, access to it and the development of the new displays, galleries and spaces within and around the museum.

The Scottish Parliament passed a bill in 2014 which would allow international loans of objects from and to The Burrell Collection. While it was closed, objects from the Collection were seen by more than a million people on loan to museums in New York, Paris, Japan and London.