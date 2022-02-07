CRAIG GORDON has urged his Hearts team-mates to focus on their stunning start to life back in the Scottish Premiership and forget about Ibrox.

The Scotland international was busier than usual as he picked the ball out his net five times on an afternoon to forget for Hearts at the hands of a resurgent Rangers.

It’s a first real bruising loss for Robbie Neilson’s side who have taken the top flight by storm racing clear of their rivals in the race for third place.

Gordon has warned his team-mates to not lose sight of their goals for the season as he hailed their accomplishments so far despite the bitter disappointment in Glasgow.

“It’s hard to think about that immediately after a sore defeat like the one at Ibrox,” he said. “But we are still 10 points clear in third place and we need to focus on that.

“Winning games is what has got us there and we need to keep doing that. I don’t think we’ve been out of any game apart from this one against Rangers which got away from us. So we need to dust ourselves down and go again.

“The job is absolutely not finished (for third place). There are still a lot of games to go.

“We are going to have to play a lot of good games between now and the end of the season, keep on picking up points. We are fully focused on the next one and trying to win that.”

Hearts now have two back-to-back matches at Tynecastle to bounce back from the defeat, with Dundee first in midweek Premiership action before the visit of Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

And Gordon is targeting an immediate return to form, he said: “We have to put the Rangers result behind us by getting a couple of wins.

“First and foremost we’ve got Dundee, who got a draw at Tynecastle the last time, so we are looking to put that right. We felt we should have won that game.”