Wordle has taken the world by storm, and if you’ve not given in to playing the daily game, we can guarantee you’ve seen the elusive squares all over social media.

The aim of the game is to find a 5 letter word in only six attempts.

The game uses the same rules as Scrabble, where only real words are allowed both in guesses and the result.

If you get a letter in the right spot and form the correct word, the square turns green.

But if the guessed letter is in the word but not in the right spot, the square turns yellow.

Letters which is wrong turn grey to help the process of elimination for the six tries.

Hint for today’s Wordle

If you’re still trying to save your streak, then don’t scroll down yet, maybe some hints will send you on your way.

Today’s word starts with the letter F.

Another clue? It's useful for pictures.

What is today’s Wordle, February 8?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery. But those still trying to crack the 5-letter code, look away now.

The Wordle for February 8 is FRAME.