Boris Johsnon will face Sir Keir Starmer for the first time since the Labour leader was rescued by police from a mob.
Sir Keir was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament on Monday as he faced baseless allegations of “protecting paedophiles” from protesters shouting about Savile.
At least six Conservatives, including a former Cabinet minister, joined MPs from across the political spectrum in linking the harassment to the baseless claim which Mr Johnson made while under pressure over the partygate scandal.
PMQs will begin at 12:00 where the Prime Minister will face questions from Keir Starmer and other MPs.
How to watch PMQs as Boris Johnson faces Covid restrictions questions
You can livestream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.
BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.
You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.