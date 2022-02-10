JOHN McGLYNN extended his deepest apologies to everyone hurt by Raith Rovers’ decision to sign David Goodwillie as the Kirkcaldy club’s manager vowed to build bridges with disappointed supporters.

Goodwillie, who was branded a rapist by a judge in a landmark civil trial in 2017, was recruited by the Championship side on deadline day, sparking a furious backlash from betrayed fans and the wider public.

Raith’s main sponsor, the crime fiction writer Val McDermid, pulled the plug on her support for the team as two directors, matchday volunteers, the entire woman’s team and season ticket holders walked away from the club in protest.

The club have since performed a U-turn and promised that Goodwillie will never represent them – the striker remains tied to the club on a two-and-a-half year deal and negotiations over his release are ongoing – and McGlynn says that after a period of soul-searching, he is determined to rebuild the faith lost due to the transfer.

“It’s been really difficult for everyone involved and we apologise enormously for the distress that we’ve brought to our fans, our sponsors – anyone hurt in any way at all,” he said. “It was never our intention to do that.

“I have been here for the best part of nine years over two periods. I love the football club, I love working here. I’ve had to consider an awful lot over the last ten days.

“But at the same time I think there is an awful lot of good work being done here at Raith Rovers.

“And I would like the opportunity to right the wrongs. If I have made one mistake I don’t think I should be the one who is hung out to dry or be the fall guy.

“I want the opportunity to build bridges, to get people back, to get the team winning again. I still believe I put a good squad of players together, one that can still get better. And one I want the fans to be proud of.”