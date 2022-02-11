THIS may not be the fight Lee McGregor envisaged starting 2022 off with but nevertheless, he believes a win this evening will set him on the path to challenging for a world title in the very near future.

Tonight, at York Hall in London, the 25-year-old will take on Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz in a bout he took at short notice but one that he fully believes will be that start of a monumental year.

“In this sport, you just need to take each fight as it comes and that’s what I’ll do but at the same time, I know there’s big plans for me and big things on the horizon so that’s what’s keeping me motivated and driving me to continue getting better,” he says.

“That’s why I’ve made sure I’ve left no stone unturned in this training camp and I’ve come through it with flying colours. I’ll push on after this one and will hopefully have a world title eliminator or a world title fight towards the end of this year.

“I want to get through this fight with no hiccups, look good and show I’m ready to have a massive 2022.”

McGregor is well used to having to adapt to a change of plan at the last minute.

Over the past few years, the Edinburgh fighter has seen a countless number of his fights be postponed or cancelled and recent months have been no different; the European, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion had been due to defend his continental title last December against Narek Abgaryan but the bout fell through due to injury, as well as his dad being knocked down by a truck and his highly-anticipated rematch with compatriot, Kash Farooq, had been scheduled for this April but has also been scrapped due to the surprise retirement of Farooq.

However, despite his constantly evolving schedule, McGregor believes he is in the shape of his life for his bout against Ruiz, who has an impressive record of 23 wins and only four losses.

“Compared to my last few previous fights which have been championship fights, I can honestly say this is the best shape I’ve ever been in which is crazy because I’ve been in some big, big fights,” says McGregor, who is unbeaten in eleven pro fights.

“With each camp, I’m learning more, I’m gaining more experience and I’m educating myself so I get better every time.

“Ruiz is tough – he’ll come and have a go. He’ll come out swinging, which is what I want – I want someone who’s coming to win because that’s when I’m at my best. I want a good fight because I want to make a statement.”

McGregor’s rematch with Farooq, following the Edinburgh man’s narrow victory in 2019, was a mouth-watering prospect but the shock announcement from Farooq that a medical condition had forced his retirement came as a huge shock not only to the boxing public but also to McGregor himself.

He admitted he was “gutted” to hear the news but having been in camp for almost six months now as a result of fights falling through, he admits he has not yet fully processed the reality that the biggest fight that Scotland has seen between two of its fighters in years will not now be repeated.

“I had a weird feeling that something was up with Kash – he was supposed to be fighting at the end of last year and it never happened but I just thought he was injured, I had no idea it was so serious so his announcement about retiring really shocked me,” he says.

“I was gutted when I heard the news but to be honest, I still don’t think it’s fully sunk in. I think once I get this fight out the way then I’ll probably think more about it.

“What’s so good about boxing for me is it gives me a focus. There’s been so many things happening in my life recently but when I’m in my training camp, I just block all of that out and focus entirely on boxing so it makes me forget things and ignore things.

“I came down to London around September-time to start my camp so it’s been a long time. It’s very challenging and it’s very hard because you put your body through a lot – you’re constantly dieting, you’re away from your family and there’s so many things people don’t see so I’m really excited to finally get back into the ring.”

McGregor has, as is so often the case, undergone his build-up to this fight alongside his regular training partner and close friend, Josh Taylor, who will defend all four of his super-lightweight world titles against Jack Caterall in two weeks time.

McGregor is in little doubt about how that fight will pan out and he is already looking forward to an exciting year for the pair.

“Josh is looking very good – as always,” he says.

“We’re always pushing each other on in training and looking to get that extra few percent out of each other so it’s an exciting few weeks for Scottish boxing.

“He’ll hopefully come through his fight too and we can look forward to a huge summer for us both.”