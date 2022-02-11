THE Scottish Cup campaign is really beginning to heat up now.
After this weekend's fifth round action, we're into the quarter-final stage - where eight teams will fight it out for cup glory at Hampden.
Here's all the details you need to know about the last-eight draw.
When and where is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?
The draw is expected to take place on Monday, February 14
It will be carried out after Peterhead vs Dundee clash, which kicks off at 7.45pm
The draw will take place immediately afterwards
Is the draw on television and how can I watch it?
The draw will form part of BBC Scotland's coverage of the match.
Which sides are still in the hat?
Annan Athletic v Rangers
Arbroath v Hibernian
Celtic v Raith Rovers
Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
Motherwell v Aberdeen
Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd
Peterhead v Dundee
St Mirren v Kelty Hearts
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.