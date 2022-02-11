THE Scottish Cup campaign is really beginning to heat up now.

After this weekend's fifth round action, we're into the quarter-final stage - where eight teams will fight it out for cup glory at Hampden.

Here's all the details you need to know about the last-eight draw.

When and where is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw is expected to take place on Monday, February 14

It will be carried out after Peterhead vs Dundee clash, which kicks off at 7.45pm

The draw will take place immediately afterwards

Is the draw on television and how can I watch it?

The draw will form part of BBC Scotland's coverage of the match.

Which sides are still in the hat?

Annan Athletic v Rangers

Arbroath v Hibernian

Celtic v Raith Rovers

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Partick Thistle v Dundee Utd

Peterhead v Dundee

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts