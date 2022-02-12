Liam Williams: The full-back made an important early turnover as Scotland threatened, and went on to have an outstanding game in which his composure inspired his team-mates. 8

Alex Cuthbert: Was just denied a try out wide late in the game and came inside a lot looking for work. 7

Owen Watkin: Had the odd error but steadily grew in confidence as his team began to realise that victory was in their grasp. 7

Nick Tompkins: Gained some valuable yards in midfield as Wales began to get on the front foot in some exchanges, and won useful late turnover. 7

Louis Rees-Zammit: Was caught too narrow for Darcy Graham’s try and had little or no chance to show his attacking prowess. 6

Dan Biggar: The captain marked his 100th Test appearance with the winning score late in the game and showed vital maturity and leadership throughout. 8

Tomos Williams: The scrum-half kept his attack ticking over well with some slick distribution and linked up with Biggar to good effect. 8

Wyn Jones: Enjoyed his tussle in the scrum with his opposite numbers and showed up to good effect in the loose as well. 7

Ryan Elias: Good support work at Francis’ try was the highlight of a more than satisfactory afternoon for the forward. 7

Tomas Francis: Executed well from lineout maul to score his team’s only try and was part of a much-improved performance up front. 7

Will Rowlands: Grew in stature as the game wore on and became more conspicuous in the loose. 7

Adam Beard: Combined well with Rowlands in the second row and was another who became more confident as the game went on. 7

Taine Basham: Worked tirelessly in the loose and put in some good work on the deck, but was a shade fortunate not to be yellow-carded in the closing moments after going in high on Sam Skinner. 7

Jac Morgan: The debutant openside conceded an early penalty, perhaps through over-eagerness, but he settled down and put in a decent performance. 7

Ross Moriarty: The No 8 combined well with his two back-row colleagues to shut down the Scots attack. 7

Best of the rest

Aaron Wainwright Came on for the final quarter in place of Moriarty and contributed well at the breakdown.

Jonathan Davies On for his 100th cap late in the game.

Dewi Lewis Vital turnover late in the game as Scotland went in search of the winning score.