Stuart Hogg: A couple of uncharacteristic errors summed up an afternoon in which the Scotland captain and his team were unable to play their best rugby. 7

Darcy Graham: Took his try superbly to enhance his already big reputation as a deadly finisher, and was also excellent under the high ball. 8

Chris Harris: Did his customary solid job as a defensive organiser but had little or no opportunity to give evidence of his incisiveness in attack. 7

Sione Tuipulotu: Celebrated his 25th birthday with some excellent moments early on and certainly did enough to justify his selection in what is still an unfamiliar position for him of inside centre. 8

Duhan van der Merwe: Knocked on twice late in the game as Scotland tried to hit back. One of his least effective games for the national team, in which he had very few chances to make his dynamic running count. 6

Finn Russell: Needlessly yellow-carded late in the game and also had a few uncharacteristic errors in attack, counterbalancing a first-half performance in which his scoring pass to Graham and some of his kicking exemplified the best of his game. 6

Ali Price: Looked assured enough when Scotland were on top and put in some excellent long passes, but faded along with the rest of the team after the break. 6

Pierre Schoeman: Put in some great work on the ground as well as doing his usual impressive ball-carrying job. Back on for an unexpected encore after substitute Rory Sutherland went off injured. 8

Stuart McInally: The hooker combined well with his two Edinburgh team-mates for the first 45 minutes before they were replaced en masse. 7

Willem Nel: Penalised at the first scrum but was soon giving as good as he got in the loose as well as at the set piece. 6

Jonny Gray: Another Scot who never managed to find his best game despite some good work in the set piece. 6

Grant Gilchrist: Fought hard alongside Gray and was among Scotland’s most impressive first-half performers. 7

Sam Skinner: Kept in the fight right until the end of a frustrating game. 7

Hamish Watson: Kept plugging away indefatigably right to the end although at times he was well policed by the home defence. 7

Matt Fagerson: Had some excellent kick receptions in first half but departed injured just past the half-hour mark. 8

Best of the rest

Magnus Bradbury Came on for Fagerson late in first half and carried well.

Rory Darge On for his debut late in the second half as part of a pack reshuffle.