ABERDEEN manager Stephen Glass has been sacked by Aberdeen following a poor run of form.
Saturday's 2-1 defeat away at Fir Park in the Scottish Cup proved to be the final straw for many supporters who let their feelings known at the final whistle as the Dons players trudged off the park.
And it appears to have been breaking point for the Pittodrie board too, who have opted for a change in management in a bid to reverse the club's fortunes.
Glass had been in charge for 11 months afer he replaced Derek McInnes but has struggled recently, with Aberdeen sitting ninth in the Premiership. The Dons are without a win in five.
A club statement read: "Aberdeen FC this morning confirms the departure of manager Stephen Glass.
Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.
"The club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.
"The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching team will be communicated shortly."
