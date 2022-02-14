Ivan Reitman, director, and producer of beloved comedies Ghostbusters and Animal House has died aged 75.

The Hollywood veteran's family shared the news that Reitman had died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday night at his home in Montecito California.

Reitman's family released a joint statement saying "Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life."

"We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

Sending so much love to the great @JasonReitman for the loss of his amazing father Ivan. Jason and Ivan have always been so supportive of me throughout my career and I’ll never be able to truly repay them both. This is such a sad day. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JUCTJuIwrq — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022

The loved filmmaker first came to fame in his big break as produces of the cult classic hit National Lampoon’s Animal House.

Which saw him quickly become a stable part of Hollywood with director roles for films including Meatballs, Stripes, and the iconic Ghostbusters.

The Director of the 2016 reboot of Ghostbuster shared his shock on Twitter:

"I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much."

Comedian and star of Marvel Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani said Retiman was "A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP."

The director is also known for directing other iconic comedy films including Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Dave, and 1998's Six Days, Seven Nights.

Reitman was born in Komarno, Czechoslovakia, in 1946 where his father owned the country’s biggest vinegar factory. His mother had survived Auschwitz and his father was in the resistance.

He moved with his family to Toronto after they left Czechoslovakia while the country battled war and troubles.

Reitman's son Jason Reitman recently director Ghostbusters: Afterlife and told Insider that he made the film for his father ahead of its release in November.