Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has revealed she has a new job after quitting the long-running ITV soap.

After four years in the role the 28-year-old actress who portrays Emma Brooker will film her final scenes this month, ITV bosses have confirmed.

The character will still be on our screens until April amid her current storyline where Faye Windass has knocked down a pensioner on a driving lesson with a tipsy Emma.

But the actress is moving away from TV as she begins to teach acting workshops for children in Leeds.

She will be hosting workshops in Leeds and Halifax with LB Act.

Alexandra Mardell explains decision to quit ITV Coronation Street

Speaking about her decision to leave, she told The Sun: "Playing Emma, on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life.

"Four years have gone so fast.

“Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult.

"But I feel it’s the right time for me.

“I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt ­stories.

"And for the friendships.”

ITV bosses ‘leave door open’ for Emma Brooker’s return

Alexandra began life on the cobbles in 2018 as the secret daughter of Corries legend Steve McDonald.

Her portrayal of Emma saw her crowned Best Newcomer at the 2019 British Soap Awards.

ITV bosses have confirmed they will leave the door open for the character’s return.

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod said: “Emma has found herself in a massive pickle — one which will cause her to wave goodbye to the cobbles. At least for now.

“Alexandra has been pure Corrie gold and I wish her all the best.”