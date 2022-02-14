Firefighters battled to contain a large blaze which engulfed a building in Edinburgh late last night.
Crews rushed to the scene of the fire in Longstone Road after the alarm was raised just before 9pm, and spent hours struggling to contain the fire.
Video taken from the scene showed a number of fire crews at the vacant property, with smoke billowing out over the residential developments across the road.
@edinburghpaper huge fire at #longstoneroad #edinburgh. Amazing efforts by @scotfire_Edin . All under control now. pic.twitter.com/yFTucLORPT— Razzian (@zakgondal) February 13, 2022
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) deployed three vehicles and a height appliance to the scene.
Part of the street was cordoned off as fire crews fought to extinguish the fire, with the effort lasting past midnight.
Speaking on Sunday, a SFRS spokesperson said: "We responded to reports of a fire on Longstone Road, Edinburgh at 8.56pm on Sunday, February 13.
"Three vehicles and a height appliance were deployed.”
